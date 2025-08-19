 Consolidated Provisional List For Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions To Be Released On August 20
Consolidated Provisional List For Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions To Be Released On August 20

According to officials from the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), only 92,400 seats have been filled so far out of the 1.86 lakh seats available in engineering colleges across the state, despite two rounds of counselling already being completed. This indicates that nearly half the seats remain vacant even as the counselling process moves toward its final stages.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 05:13 PM IST
article-image
Consolidated Provisional List For Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions To Be Released On August 20 | Representative Photo

Chennai: With the formalities for engineering admissions counselling concluding on August 16, candidates under the general category can expect the consolidated provisional allotment list to be released on Wednesday.

This will provide clarity to thousands of students who participated in the third round of counselling under the Tamil Nadu engineering admissions process.

Details

During the recently concluded third round of counselling, approximately 1,29,516 students were invited to participate.

Of them, 64,629 candidates received tentative allotment orders.

A senior DoTE official explained that many students opted for the upward choice facility, where they could apply for higher-preference courses or institutions if seats became available.

“Of those who received tentative orders, about 15,000 applications have gone for upward choice,” the official said.

He added that all such applications are currently being scrutinized before the final list is released. The consolidated provisional list will cover all students who participated in the third round of counselling, ensuring transparency in the allocation process.

The release of this list on Wednesday is expected to end the uncertainty for many aspirants who have been waiting to know their final admissions status.

In addition, the supplementary counselling session has been scheduled between August 21 and 26. This round will specifically accommodate students who cleared the Class 12 board examinations in June and were therefore ineligible for the earlier rounds.

Education authorities believe this additional window will help more students secure seats, even as the overall admission numbers continue to reflect a downward trend compared to the total capacity.

With a significant number of engineering seats still unfilled, the outcome of the supplementary counselling and the willingness of students to accept allotments in the coming days will be closely watched by education planners and institutions across Tamil Nadu.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

