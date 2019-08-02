HPBOSE declares HP TET result 2019; check at hpbose.org

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has declared the result for the HP Teacher Eligibility Test (TET). Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their result on the board's official website, hpbose.org. HP TET result 2019 is out for JBT, Shastri, LT, TGT (Non-Med), TGT (Med), TGT(Arts), Punjabi, and Urdu streams. The HPBOSE, the official body which regulates the secondary, higher secondary and school education in the state, organised HP TET from June 16 to June 30.

Due to heavy traffic, the website is facing technical glitches and candidates might have to wait longer than usual to get their score. To pass the exam, as per rules, candidates need to score 60 percent marks. For reserved category candidates, the passing marks are 50 percent. Those who clear the paper I are eligible to teach for classes 1 to 5 and those who clear paper II are eligible to teach in class 6 and 7, as per the rules.

Steps to check HPTET result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website, hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on the TET 2019 tab on the top of the page.

Step 3: Click on the TET 2019 result link.

Step 4: Enter your roll number or application number correctly.

Step 5: Click submit

Step 6: Check HP TET your result