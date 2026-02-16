HP NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Final Allotment List Out: Check Result, Reporting Dates & Required Documents

HP NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Final Seat Allotment: Atal Medical and Research University has released the Himachal Pradesh NEET PG 2025 Round 3 final seat allotment list on the official website amruhp.ac.in . Earlier, the provisional HP NEET PG round 3 allotment result was released on February 15, 2026.

The seat allotment result will include the candidate's name, allotted college, application number, and category. Those candidates selected in this allotment must report to the assigned college from February 18 to 19, 2026, along with the original documents. Selected candidates can opt for willingness and participate in the subsequent rounds.

The official notification released by the HP NEET has also stated that those candidates who were admitted in the 1st and 2nd Rounds through State Counselling are allowed to vacate their State quota seats with forfeiture of the token amount on or before 17.02.2026 up to 02:00 PM

HP NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Final Seat Allotment: How to Check?

Visit the official website: amruhp.ac.in.

On the homepage, click the 'Notices and Circulars' tab.

Next, click on the "Latest Notices" section.

Click on the link labeled 'Round 3 Seat Allocation.'

Round 3's results will be displayed on screen.

Check your application number to find out which college you've been assigned to.

Download the round 3 results PDF and keep it for future reference.

HP NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Final Seat Allotment: Documents Required

Allotment Letter

MBBS degree certificate

NEET PG admit card

NEET PG 2025 scorecard

Internship completion certificate

character certificate or caste certificate

Payment Registration Certificate by SMC/NMC

Bonafide Himachal certificate

Disability certificate.