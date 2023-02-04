How will new rules on post study work visa in UK impact Indian, international students?

Representational Image | (PTI Photo)

A recent report by The Times revealed that UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman is reportedly planning to cut the period of stay for overseas students under the post-study visa route.

According to UK media, the Indian-origin Tory minister is planning to reform the Graduate Route Visa, which benefits thousands of international students in the UK, allowing them to stay in the UK for at least 2 years after completing a course and finding work.

The policy could affect Indian, international students

While this report has not been confirmed yet, it is possible that requiring students to obtain a work visa by getting a skilled job or leaving the UK after six months could hurt Indian and international students studying or wishing to study in the country.

This change could make it more difficult for international students to find work after graduation, which could make studying in the UK less attractive. Additionally, the six-month time frame may be too short for some students to find a job and secure a work visa, which could lead to them having to leave the UK before they can fully utilise their degree or continue their education.

UK govt can address influx problem without curbs on students

One of the options for the UK government is to increase the number of universities and colleges in the country, which would help to spread out the incoming students and reduce strain on certain cities.

It will not be fair to say or interpret that education is the main or major reason for immigration. I firmly believe that students are not the right people to bear the brunt of restrictions on immigration as they contribute 26 billion euros to the UK economy.

The policy will affect international students and the British economy as a whole. There are several solutions that the UK government could consider to address its concerns about the increasing number of international students.

One area where the UK government can act is the immigration of student visa dependents. Bringing more people with you as dependents is condemnable and a misuse of the UK’s immigration laws. Only one or two or a maximum of three people belonging to the immediate family should be allowed with the student as a large number of dependents brings unnecessary pressure on the local economy and also creates fear in the minds of the citizens of the country.

If a close tab is kept on the number of dependents coming into the country with a particular student, the fear will automatically come down a notch.

Further, it should be made clear that only students who earn a certain amount of income would be eligible to apply for benefits such as permanent residency (PR). Certain duties like paying taxes to the government and adding value to the country should be adhered to.

Political undertones evident

The proposed changes reek of political and marketing gimmicks that have impacted post-study visas for a long time, with the Tory and Labour parties in the UK slugging it out.

At the end of the day, students should be allowed to travel because their growth is directly linked to a positive effect on a country’s economy.

The author is the Founder & CEO of University Living, a global student accommodation platform.

