The war between Palestine and Israel continues to rage on. Shelling has caused widespread destruction and chaos along the Gaza strip, with thousands of people- both Israeli and Palestinian- being killed.

While Hundreds of gut-wrenching incidents of the ground have been reported, another horrifying report has emerged in which a 13-year-old Palestinian girl named Layan al-Baz cries in agony when the effect fades of the painkillers she receives after her legs were amputated -- the result of a strike on Gaza as Israel fights Hamas

"I don't want a false leg," the 13-year-old Palestinian AFP news agency in Khan Yunis's Nasser hospital, in the southern Gaza Strip, where getting artificial limbs was nearly impossible anyway.

"I want them to put my legs back, they can do it," Layan al-Baz says in desperation.

As reported by AFP, her mother, Lamia al-Baz, 47, says Layan was wounded last week in a strike on Al-Qarara district of Khan Yunis, part of Israel's unrelenting military campaign in response to bloody Hamas attacks on October 7 that Israeli officials say killed more than 1,400 people, most of them civilians.

According to the Hamas-run health ministry, nearly 9,500 people have been killed in Gaza since the war erupted, including at least 3,900 children.

While Layan, who is covered in injuries, wonders, "How will I return to school when my friends can walk and I can't?" her mother tries to assure her, saying, "I will be by your side." Everything will be OK. "You still have a future," according to AFP.

The ministry said at least 12 people had been killed when Israel struck a United Nations school where thousands of displaced Palestinians were sheltering.