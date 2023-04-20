Himachal Pradesh University should focus on ecological problems in region: President Murmu

President of India Droupadi Murmu | FP Photo

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) should focus on research and innovation to address the ecological challenges in the region due to climate change, said President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday.

Speaking at the 26th convocation of the university here, she said the climate of Himachal Pradesh attracts people from across the world as this region of the Himalayas is rich in flora and fauna.

The HPU should promote research keeping in mind the needs of the local community and the ecological challenges of the region and contribute in eco-friendly development, she said.

She said it is the fundamental duty of every citizen to develop a scientific temper, humanism and the spirit of inquiry and reform. She told the graduating students that as they enter a new phase of life, they should connect their individual goals with the national goals and contribute to the country’s development by marching forward in their chosen fields.

The alumni of this university have left their mark in various fields including arts, medical, judiciary, sports, social service, politics and administration, she said.

The president said the youth of this country are making a mark across the world with their talent and many have established successful start-ups. She said innovation is the main element of these start-ups and expressed happiness that HPU is encouraging entrepreneurship by setting up incubation centres.

She also exhorted farmers to shift to natural farming and said the HPU should become instrumental by providing state-of-the-art technology to farmers.

“I am happy to see the women participation and progress as 70 per cent of the students in higher education in Himachal are girls and the same was reflected in the number of students who were awarded gold medals today,” she added.

Earlier, addressing the trainee officers of 2021 and 2022 batches at the National Academy of Audit and Accounts (NAAA), the president stressed the need for clarity and conviction in communication of audit recommendations.