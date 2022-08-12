e-Paper Get App

Himachal Pradesh: Twelve students injured, three critical as school bus falls into gorge

The injured students were rescued and taken to the regional hospital in Una for treatment.

PTIUpdated: Friday, August 12, 2022, 07:02 PM IST
article-image
Representational image | ANI

Shimla: Twelve students got injured after a private school bus fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Una district, the state Disaster Management Department said on Friday.

As per a preliminary report, three of the injured are critical. The department said the bus of Shri Rudra Vidya Mandir (SSRVM) Senior Secondary School fell into an around 30-metre-deep gorge near Lamlehri bend in Samoor Kalan.

The injured students were rescued and taken to the regional hospital in Una for treatment.

Read Also
Mumbai: School bus rams in a truck in Agripada; no casualties reported
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEducationHimachal Pradesh: Twelve students injured, three critical as school bus falls into gorge

RECENT STORIES

'Going to stay quiet': Andre Russell on WI coach Phil Simmons' comments about players not...

'Going to stay quiet': Andre Russell on WI coach Phil Simmons' comments about players not...

Terrorist assigned to kill Nupur Sharma arrested by UP ATS in Saharanpur

Terrorist assigned to kill Nupur Sharma arrested by UP ATS in Saharanpur

Mumbai: Departmental inquiry ordered against IPS officer Saurabh Tripathi who is accused of...

Mumbai: Departmental inquiry ordered against IPS officer Saurabh Tripathi who is accused of...

Salman Khan to Bombay HC: Neighbour's social media posts communally provocative

Salman Khan to Bombay HC: Neighbour's social media posts communally provocative

Himachal Pradesh: Twelve students injured, three critical as school bus falls into gorge

Himachal Pradesh: Twelve students injured, three critical as school bus falls into gorge