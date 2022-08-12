Himachal Pradesh: Twelve students injured, three critical as school bus falls into gorge

Shimla: Twelve students got injured after a private school bus fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Una district, the state Disaster Management Department said on Friday.
As per a preliminary report, three of the injured are critical. The department said the bus of Shri Rudra Vidya Mandir (SSRVM) Senior Secondary School fell into an around 30-metre-deep gorge near Lamlehri bend in Samoor Kalan.
The injured students were rescued and taken to the regional hospital in Una for treatment.
