Himachal Pradesh Technical University Approved For Dual Degree Programs And Research Institutes | Representative Image (Unsplash)

According to a university spokeswoman, the Himachal Pradesh Technical University's petition to begin offering dual degree programs for its students under the National Education Policy, 2020 has been approved by the academic council.

According to the spokesman, students can now pursue dual degree programs in institutions connected to the university, including Bachelor of Technology and Master of Technology (Btech-Mtech) and Bachelor of Business Administration and Master of Business Administration (BBA-MBA).

Permission granted for research institutes as well

Permission to build research institutes at Jawaharlal Nehru Engineering College, Sundernagar, and Hydro Engineering College, Bilaspur, has also been given by the academic council.

In addition, the university has chosen to start Ph.D. programs at engineering colleges in order to promote research in the field of engineering. In order to make this easier, the academic council established a committee and issued directives defining the guidelines for Ph.D. programs.

The choice was made at the university's 33rd academic council meeting, which was chaired by vice chancellor Prof. Shashi Kumar Dhiman.

(With inputs from PTI)