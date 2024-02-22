 Himachal Pradesh Teachers To Embark On Educational Tour of Singapore
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationHimachal Pradesh Teachers To Embark On Educational Tour of Singapore

Himachal Pradesh Teachers To Embark On Educational Tour of Singapore

The Chief Minister also gave the teachers “foreign tour kits.”

PTIUpdated: Thursday, February 22, 2024, 09:18 PM IST
article-image
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu | Twitter (Representational Pic)

More than 100 teachers from Himachal Pradesh will leave for a five-day tour of Singapore to become familiar with “new technologies in the education sector” under a state scheme, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu said on Thursday.

Launching the ‘International Tour for Teachers’ programme here, Sukhu said that in the first batch, 102 teachers selected from across the state will leave for Singapore on Saturday.

The trip will allow teachers the opportunity to be familiar with new technologies in the education sector and get acquainted with new methods of teaching, he said, according to a statement.

Foreign tour kits distributed

Read Also
Inspirational Films To Motivate Students In Himachal Pradesh Schools
article-image

The Chief Minister also gave the teachers “foreign tour kits.” On March 15, the second batch of 98 teachers would be sent abroad, the CM said.

The state slipped to 18th rank in education due to lack of interest of the previous government, he said.

Sukhu said that the Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding Schools being opened in the state were a unique initiative towards giving students qualitative education. In the next 10 years, they would emerge as the best schools, Sukhu claimed.

He said that English medium would be introduced from class 1 in government schools from the next academic session.

State Education Minister Rohit Thakur said that the government is filling vacant posts in the education department on priority basis. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Himachal Pradesh Teachers To Embark On Educational Tour of Singapore

Himachal Pradesh Teachers To Embark On Educational Tour of Singapore

Asian Development Bank Funds $23 Million Loan For Fintech Education, Innovation At Gujarat's GIFT...

Asian Development Bank Funds $23 Million Loan For Fintech Education, Innovation At Gujarat's GIFT...

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Challenges Congress Criticism Of Skill India Mission

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Challenges Congress Criticism Of Skill India Mission

Bihar DElEd 2024 Exam: Dummy Admit Card Released, Download Now!

Bihar DElEd 2024 Exam: Dummy Admit Card Released, Download Now!

'Good Nutrition Leads To Good Education' Karnataka CM On Distribution Of Millet Malt To 55 Lakh...

'Good Nutrition Leads To Good Education' Karnataka CM On Distribution Of Millet Malt To 55 Lakh...