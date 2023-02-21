Himachal Pradesh: State government dissolves HP Staff Selection Commission

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh | ANI

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) in Hamirpur was dissolved on Tuesday by the state government after the recruitment exam paper for junior office assistants (IT) was leaked in December.

"The reports of departmental inquiry and vigilance bureau pointed out irregularities and papers were being leaked and sold to selective people for the past three years, following which the state government has decided to dissolve the commission with immediate effect," said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, adding that complaints were also received with regards to the exams held recently.

He told reporters here that the recruitment processes which were underway at HPSSC have been transferred to Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC), Shimla, for the convenience of the candidates until an alternative arrangement is made or a testing agency is formed.

The HPPSC will conduct all examinations and take further action on examinations already conducted whether the results are declared or not declared, including interviews and documentation, he said.

The employees of HPSSC have been transferred to the surplus pool and options will be given to them to join new departments of their choice, the CM added.