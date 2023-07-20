Himachal Pradesh: Schools To Stay Closed Till July 22

Meanwhile, in Telangana, the state government has decided to declare a two-day holiday for all educational institutions on Thursday and Friday. | Representative Image

Himachal Pradesh: Amidst devastating floods and landslides, several states in India have taken precautionary measures to ensure the safety of students and staff. In Himachal Pradesh, all Government and private schools, pre-schools, and Anganwadis in Sub-Division Nichar and Tehsil Sangla of Kinnaur District will remain closed until July 22, as per the order of the Deputy Commissioner. The decision comes in the wake of heavy landslides and floods, which have already claimed 108 lives as of July 17, with many others injured and properties damaged.

Similarly, Mumbai and Raigad Districts have faced relentless monsoon rains, prompting authorities to declare holidays for schools and colleges. On July 19, all educational institutions in Raigad were closed, and Mumbai schools followed suit due to IMD's orange alert for the city. Palghar and Thane Districts also received red and orange alerts, respectively, raising concerns over safety and necessitating school closures.

Meanwhile, in Telangana, the state government has decided to declare a two-day holiday for all educational institutions on Thursday and Friday. Though the specific reason for the closure was not mentioned, it can be presumed to be related to the prevailing weather conditions in the region.

In conclusion, these temporary school closures in Himachal Pradesh, Mumbai, Raigad, Thane, and Telangana highlight the importance of prioritizing safety during natural calamities. Citizens are urged to remain cautious, seek shelter, and cooperate with the authorities in such challenging times. Educational institutions will likely resume their activities once the weather conditions improve and it is safe for students and staff to return.