A junior basic training teacher in Shimla was suspended after being found drunk on duty during an SDM inspection. Hittu Machhan allegedly attended school intoxicated for nearly a month, prompting student transfers and a complaint from villagers. He was taken for a medical check-up and his blood sample sent for forensic analysis.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 04:56 PM IST
Himachal Pradesh: Junior Basic Training Teacher At Shimla Govt School Suspended For Being Drunk On Duty | File Pic (Representative Image)

Shimla: A junior basic training (JBT) teacher posted at a government primary school in Shimla district was suspended after he was found drunk on duty during the inspection by the SDM.

The suspension order has been issued by the Directorate of School Education, officials said on Saturday.

The teacher, Hittu Machhan, allegedly used to come to school drunk for almost a month and students shifted to other schools due to this. The villagers lodged a complaint with the SDM, after which the inspection was conducted.

The teacher was taken to the civil hospital, Rohru, for medical check-up and his blood sample was sent to the state forensic science laboratory located in Junga in the suburbs of Shimla town, officials added.

