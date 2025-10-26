 Gujarat: Modern Library At Hapa Primary School Becomes Model Of Rural Education Innovation
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationGujarat: Modern Library At Hapa Primary School Becomes Model Of Rural Education Innovation

Gujarat: Modern Library At Hapa Primary School Becomes Model Of Rural Education Innovation

Hapa Primary School in Sabarkantha, Gujarat, has launched a modern library with 50 reading tables, Wi-Fi, computers, and books for academics and competitive exams. Open 24/7, it benefits students and local youth, attracting teachers from nearby villages. Funded by community contributions, it stands as a model of rural education innovation.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 02:18 PM IST
article-image
Gujarat: Modern Library At Hapa Primary School Becomes Model Of Rural Education Innovation | IANS

New Delhi: The Hapa Primary School in Himmatnagar Taluka of Sabarkantha district has earned wide appreciation for its state-of-the-art library equipped with reading tables, Wi-Fi, computers, and a wide range of books to support learning and exam preparation.

About The Library

The library, established under the Gujarat government’s School of Excellence initiative, is part of the state’s efforts to modernise education infrastructure in government schools. The project has not only benefited students but has also become a source of pride for the local community. Teachers from nearby villages often visit the school to observe its modern educational setup and teaching innovations.

Read Also
Kurnool Bus Fire Tragedy: Batteries Sparked Blaze, Smartphones Made It Worse, Reveals Probe; Driver...
article-image

Speaking about the library, Rajendra Singh Parmar, Principal of Shri Hapa Primary School, said, “Our school has a modern library with 50 reading tables, free Wi-Fi, a personal table lamp on each table, and books on multiple subjects. The library was made possible through the contributions of villagers, who donated amounts ranging from Rs 50 to Rs 50,000.”

FPJ Shorts
US Life Insurers, Not LIC, Led Recent Adani Investments
US Life Insurers, Not LIC, Led Recent Adani Investments
J&K CM Omar Abdullah Calls For Quality & Innovation In Higher Education
J&K CM Omar Abdullah Calls For Quality & Innovation In Higher Education
NHPC JE 2025 Admit Card Released; Over 74,000 Candidates Expected To Take Exam On October 29
NHPC JE 2025 Admit Card Released; Over 74,000 Candidates Expected To Take Exam On October 29
Tomorrow Bank Holiday: Banks To Remain Closed In These States On October 27, Check Complete Details
Tomorrow Bank Holiday: Banks To Remain Closed In These States On October 27, Check Complete Details

The library has become a learning hub for both children and young people from the village. Along with regular academic resources, the facility offers books for competitive exams such as NMMS, CET, and Navodaya, helping students prepare effectively.

Priyanshi, a student, shared, “In our library, we get access to books for exams like NMMS, CET, and Navodaya. It really helps us in our preparation.”

Read Also
'Salam Alaikum, No Namaskar': Muslim Man Tells Foreign Vlogger Giving Diwali Wishes At 'Mohammedan'...
article-image

One of the most remarkable features of this initiative is that the library remains open 24 hours a day for the youth of the village, allowing them to study at their convenience.

Manisha Parmar, a resident of Hapa village, said, “The library offers all kinds of books — from Indian and Gujarat history to geography, cultural studies, and current affairs. It has really helped us prepare for competitive exams in a better way.”

The Hapa Primary School’s model has gained recognition across Sabarkantha for combining community participation and modern educational vision. With limited resources but strong local support, the school has proven that quality education in rural India can thrive through innovation and collective effort.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NHPC JE 2025 Admit Card Released; Over 74,000 Candidates Expected To Take Exam On October 29

NHPC JE 2025 Admit Card Released; Over 74,000 Candidates Expected To Take Exam On October 29

Congress Leader Gaurav Gogoi Writes To PM Modi Over Administrative & Academic Concerns At Tezpur...

Congress Leader Gaurav Gogoi Writes To PM Modi Over Administrative & Academic Concerns At Tezpur...

IISER Kolkata's Dibyendu Das Wins Prestigious Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award 2025

IISER Kolkata's Dibyendu Das Wins Prestigious Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award 2025

Himachal Pradesh: Rice For Children Found Infested With Weevil Larvae, Worms At 10 Anganwadi Centres

Himachal Pradesh: Rice For Children Found Infested With Weevil Larvae, Worms At 10 Anganwadi Centres

Maharashtra MPSC Group C Recruitment 2025: Applications Close Tomorrow For 938 Posts; Know Exam...

Maharashtra MPSC Group C Recruitment 2025: Applications Close Tomorrow For 938 Posts; Know Exam...