Himachal Pradesh Board Declares Compartment Exam 2023 Dates; Details Inside

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has recently released the dates for the compartment and improvement examinations for Classes 8, 10, and 12. Students who are seeking a chance to improve their grades or clear their compartment exams can now mark their calendars.

The official notification can be found on the board's official website, hpbose.org. While the exams for the regular students will be held from 8:45 am to 12 noon, the open school students will have to take the exams in the afternoon shift - between 1:45 pm to 5 pm.

Key Dates and Steps:

1. Application Process: The application process for the compartment and improvement exams is set to begin on Sept 4 and will continue until September 22. Students must visit the official HPBOSE website to register for the exams during this period.

2. Admit Cards: Admit cards for the exams will be issued a few days before the examination dates. Students must download their admit cards from the official website by entering their required details.

3. Exam Guidelines: It is essential for students to adhere to the examination guidelines provided by the board. These guidelines may include using masks, social distancing, and other COVID-19 safety protocols.

4. Result Declaration: After the successful completion of the examinations, HPBOSE will release the results on its official website. Students can stay updated with the latest information through the board's official website.

This opportunity provided by HPBOSE offers students a chance to improve their academic performance and clear their compartment exams. It is advised that students regularly check the official website for updates and notifications related to the examination process. With proper preparation and dedication, students can make the most of this opportunity and secure better results.

