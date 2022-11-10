Himachal Polls: Employment, education remain major issues for voters

Representative Photo |

The two major issues that have emerged in the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections are employment and better education. Himachal Pradesh's youth are fighting for better education and employment opportunities.

A 19-year-old Jyoti who will cast her first vote from Shimla Rural said, "Employment is one of the issues based on which I will cast my vote. Employment is the main issue and the rest are education and health-related issues. I feel employment can bring change in Himachal".

18-year-old Sahil Sharma who will cast his first vote from Chail said, "We are not happy with the current government because we are not being given the right education. Teachers don't come on time to take classes. Our results are not out yet. Second-year exams are commencing and we haven't gotten our earlier results. So, our main issue is education. Government is too slow on such issues. Our main motive is to cast our vote for someone who will listen to us on such issues."

A 20-year-old Nishant said, "For youth, employment is an issue. Here unemployment is increasing day by day. As you see, any recruitment takes place, even if it is 2-4 vacancies, for that 1 to 2 lakh children fill the form (sic)."

Shivam Veer Singh, 21, will also vote for the first time from Shimla Rural, saying that 'better infrastructure should be available for our state.' The education system is also urgently needed. Whoever is elected as the state's Chief Minister, "I would ask them to assist students who are financially disadvantaged in their studies. They should highlight students who excel in sports."

19-year-old Dixit, who will also cast his first vote from Shimla said, "I will cast my vote based on what provision they have for the youth for example jobs, education. I will cast my vote based on that. If a candidate is with us and is leaning towards youth, I will cast my vote for them."