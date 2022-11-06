Himachal Pradesh Elections: JP Nadda promises 5 new medical colleges in campaign

BJP National President JP Nadda | File Photo

Shimla: While announcing the election manifesto for the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, BJP President JP Nadda promised five new medical colleges.

Read Also Uttarakhand: Medical college entrants to undergo mental checkups

In addition to this, the BJP President has stated that female students fromclass 6 to 12 will receive a bicycle, and those pursuing higher education will receive a scooter. Elections for the 68-member HP assembly are set to take place on November 12.

If elected, the BJP government will launch the Him Startup scheme for youth where a fund of Rs 900 crore will be established to promote startups. JP Nadda also stated that the BJP will provide eight lakh job opportunities for youth, which will include government jobs as well as work being done in the economic zone.