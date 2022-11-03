Uttarakhand: Medical college entrants to undergo mental checkups

Dehradun: The Government Medical College in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, has made psychological evaluations mandatory in the admissions process this year.

Alok Upreti, Public Relations Officer at the Government Medical College in Dehradun, stated that the students' behaviour, personality, and working ability will be assessed using the psychological test.

Previously, only general health tests were administered for admission to the college's MBBS and MD-MS programmes. All candidates underwent a general health examination that included nasal-ear-throat (ENT), ophthalmology, medicine radiology, and pathology examinations. The female candidates were also subjected to a gynecological examination.

However, for admission to medical school this year, candidates must undergo a psychological evaluation. “The purpose of this test is to provide timely treatment to the students suffering from depression or any other mental problem so that their studies are not affected in any way,” added Upreti.

According to sources, every year, three-four students taking admission to Haldwani’s Government Medical College suffered from some kind of mental health problem. These students were unable to complete the syllabus on time and some of them took upto five or six years to complete their MBBS studies. Many students also suffer from mental illnesses owing to their tendency to take drugs.