Hijab row: Plea in SC challenges Karnataka HC verdict

A plea was filed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday, challenging the Karnataka High Court verdict which dismissed pleas seeking permission to wear Hijab inside the classroom, saying Hijab is not a part of the essential religious practice in Islamic faith.









The petition has been filed in the Supreme Court by a Muslim student against the high court judgement.





Earlier in the day, the high court dismissed the petitions filed by a section of Muslim students from the Government Pre-University Girls College in Udupi, seeking permission to wear Hijab inside the classroom.





The prescription of school uniform is only a reasonable restriction, constitutionally permissible which the students cannot object to, the high court said.



Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 06:24 PM IST