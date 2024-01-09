High Rejection Rates For International Students Applying To Canadian Schools: Report | File Pic

Approximately half of the international students accepted by Canadian schools are facing rejection by visa officers, with some Ontario public colleges experiencing thousands of admitted students being turned away, the Toronto Star reported citing recent data. The figures provide insight into the workings of Canada's international student system, which has become a significant revenue source for post-secondary institutions but has raised concerns about integrity.

Between January 1, 2022, and April 30, 2023, the Immigration Department approved 54.3% (470,427) of the 866,206 study permit applicants accepted by Canadian schools, specifically designated learning institutions authorized by provinces to host international students, the data showed according to Toronto Star. Ontario, being the top destination, has the largest number of these institutions.

Approval rates vary among institutions, with public colleges generally experiencing higher rejection rates than public universities. Private institutions, although constituting less than 10% of overall applications, have even higher rejection rates. The data shows disparities in approval rates among Ontario universities, ranging from 90% at U of T to 20.7% at Laurentian. Among public colleges, Lambton had a 70% approval rate, while others ranged from 50% to 69%.

The surge in international student applications, driven by aggressive recruitment campaigns and unregulated foreign agents, has led to concerns about the quality of applicants, resulting in increased processing delays and refusals. Critics argue that the system's "mass volume" recruitment approach by institutions has led to a flood of subpar applications, impacting the efficiency of the immigration system. Immigration Minister Marc Miller aims to address concerns and rebuild confidence in Canada's international student program.