Heavy rains shut schools in various UP districts, IMD issues alert

Lucknow: Following the heavy rains in various northern states of India, authorities have closed the schools in various districts of Uttar Pradesh while India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued an alert.

Uttar Pradesh recorded an average of 22.5 mm rainfall on Sunday, which is 2396 per cent more than the ‘long period average’ (LPA) for the day.

The schools were closed in Lucknow, Aligarh, Meerut, Gautam Buddh Nagar, and Ghaziabad, due to heavy rains as water logging was also reported from the areas.

In a statement, Aligarh District Magistrate Indra Veer Singh announced that all schools up to class 12 will remain closed till October 12.

Another official order stated that all schools across Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar will stay close on Monday on account of excessive rainfall.

The closure will be applicable for all classes up to 12th and to all schools across boards, the order stated.

"Due to excessive rain in the district and keeping in view the possibility of excessive rain, the District Magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar has declared a holiday on October 10 (Monday) in government, semi-government aided and unaided recognized schools of all the boards operating from class 1 to 12 of the district," District School Inspector Dharamveer Singh said.

"Therefore, all the principals and headmasters should ensure compliance of the order," Singh stated in the order issued late Sunday night.

IMD issues weather warning

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued orange alert regarding heavy to very heavy rain, thunderstorm and lightening for western Uttar Pradesh areas on Sunday and asked authorities to stay alert for Monday as well.

Continuous rain brought down temperature in Gautam Buddh Nagar over the weekend by almost 10 degrees, with the district receiving 25 mm rainfall till Sunday morning, according to IMD figures.