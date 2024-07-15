Heavy Rain Alert: Schools Closed In Goa, Karnataka, & Kerala

Representative Image

Due to heavy rain warnings from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), states like Goa, Karnataka, and Kerala have decided to give students a day off from school. The Goa government announced on Sunday evening that all schools up to Class 12 will be closed due to continuous heavy rainfall over the past three days.

Similarly, the Kerala government has also declared a holiday for educational institutions in several districts including Malappuram, Kozhikode, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Kannur, Wayanad, and Kasargod. However, colleges in Kasargod will remain open.

IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in multiple districts of Kerala, issuing a red alert for Malappuram, Kannur, and Kasaragod, and an orange alert for Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts.

In Uttara Kannada district, Deputy Commissioner Laxmipriya has also declared a holiday for all schools and PU colleges in several taluks, including Karwar, Ankola, Kumta, Honnavar, Bhatkal, Sirsi, Siddapur, Yellapur, Dandeli, and Joida, due to the 'red alert' issued by the weather department.

According to IMD reports, Castle Rock in Uttara Kannada received the highest rainfall on Sunday, recording 220 mm. The weather department has issued heavy rain and red alerts from 1 pm on July 14 to 8.30 pm on July 16 for Uttara Kannada district.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) attributed the vigorous monsoon conditions in Karnataka to an offshore trough along the Maharashtra-north Kerala coast and a cyclonic circulation over west-central Bay of Bengal near coastal Andhra Pradesh, which is bringing more moisture into Karnataka.

(With inputs from PTI)