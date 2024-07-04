 HC Appreciates Delhi Govt For Distribution Of Textbooks To Students In Schools
HC Appreciates Delhi Govt For Distribution Of Textbooks To Students In Schools

The high court, which had earlier questioned the city authorities over the delay in the distribution of books, was informed by Delhi government counsel Santosh Kumar Tripathi that now the work has been done.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, July 04, 2024, 10:53 PM IST
The Delhi High Court on Thursday appreciated the Delhi government’s education department for completing the exercise of distributing textbooks to students in all government schools.

“Very good…It shows that when there is a will, there is a way,” a bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said.

The bench said, “This court puts on record its appreciation for the work done by the Directorate of Education.”

The high court closed the proceedings in the petition filed by NGO Social Jurist, represented by advocate Ashok Agarwal and Kumar Utkarsh, highlighting non-supply of educational material and statutory benefits including uniform and notebooks to students of government schools even after the commencement of the new academic session.

