Haryana Schools To Observe Summer Vacations From May 28 Amid Intense Heatwave

Haryana Schools To Observe Summer Vacations From June 28 Amid Intense Heatwave

The Haryana government has declared that all schools would be closed for summer vacation beginning on May 28. The state's public and private schools will all be closed through June 30. Teachers have been advised by the department of school education's directorate to make sure that children have holiday assignments today, May 27.



"Regarding the aforementioned subject, as per the department's letter number 2/2-2023 ACD (12) dated May 17, 2024, you are notified that a summer vacation has been declared for all state schools, both government and private, from May 28 to June 30, 2024. All schools will be closed during this time. In addition, all educators will make sure that kids receive their holiday assignments today, May 27, 2024," the government said in a formal announcement.

The directorate asked the district heads to follow the directive in every school and advised that the schools will reopen on July 1 as usual.

Intense heatwave across India

This is in response to a red signal that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued for heatwave conditions in a number of the nation's regions. According to the weather agency specified in the advisory, heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are expected in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, West Rajasthan, and East Rajasthan through May 28.



Due to an intense heatwave, all government, government-aided, and private schools in Gurugram were recently ordered to close from May 27 to May 31. The Gurugram schools' summer break will run from June 1 to June 30. Classes will return on July 1.