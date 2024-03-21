Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Last Day to Apply for 6000 Positions!

Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today is the last day for eager individuals to take advantage of the opportunity to join the law enforcement field as the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) closes the application window for the Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2024. There are 6000 Constable positions available, and aspiring candidates are encouraged to submit their applications before the deadline ends.

Deadline Date:

March 21, 2024

Vacancy Details:

6000 positions up for grabs

5000 posts for Male Constables (General Duty)

1000 posts for Female Constables (General Duty)

Age Limit:

Candidates must be between 18 to 25 years old.

Educational Qualification:

Passed 10+2 from a recognised education Board/Institution

Matric passed with Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subjects

No extra weight given for higher education

Application Fee:

No fees required for any candidate applying against any posts

To obtain more details and to submit applications, candidates are urged to promptly visit the official HSSC website.