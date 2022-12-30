Haryana: Do class 10, 12 students have winter holidays from January 1? Read details here

Representative photo |

Haryana government has announced winter breaks for school students across the date, according to a notice by directorate school education.

The government and private schools in Haryana have announced winter holidays from January 1 to 15, 2023.

Do Class 10, 12 students across Haryana have winter break?

Class 10, 12 students in Haryana have to attend classes between 10 AM to 2 PM with teachers keeping extra classes getting paid or leaves in return as per the rules.

"Winter vacation has been declared in all schools of Haryana from January 1, 2023 to January 15, 2023. However, in view of the board examinations, classes for class 10th and 12th will be held from 10 am to 2 pm. Teachers taking extra classes will get earned leave in return as per rules," read the tweet," read the tweet by directorate of information, public relations and languages department.

Similar to this, the Delhi government has announced holidays for two weeks beginning on January 1, 2023, for all Delhi schools. However, remedial classes for students in classes 9 through 12 will be held from January 2 to 14 in order to update the course syllabus and improve students' academic performance on a learning-level basis.