e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationHaryana: Do class 10, 12 students have winter holidays from January 1? Read details here

Haryana: Do class 10, 12 students have winter holidays from January 1? Read details here

The government and private schools in Haryana have announced winter holidays from January 1 to 15, 2023.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, December 30, 2022, 08:49 PM IST
article-image
Representative photo |
Follow us on

Haryana government has announced winter breaks for school students across the date, according to a notice by directorate school education.

The government and private schools in Haryana have announced winter holidays from January 1 to 15, 2023.

Read Also
Haryana Boards 2023: Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar says temple, mosque alarms 'will help...
article-image

Do Class 10, 12 students across Haryana have winter break?

Class 10, 12 students in Haryana have to attend classes between 10 AM to 2 PM with teachers keeping extra classes getting paid or leaves in return as per the rules.

"Winter vacation has been declared in all schools of Haryana from January 1, 2023 to January 15, 2023. However, in view of the board examinations, classes for class 10th and 12th will be held from 10 am to 2 pm. Teachers taking extra classes will get earned leave in return as per rules," read the tweet," read the tweet by directorate of information, public relations and languages department.

Similar to this, the Delhi government has announced holidays for two weeks beginning on January 1, 2023, for all Delhi schools. However, remedial classes for students in classes 9 through 12 will be held from January 2 to 14 in order to update the course syllabus and improve students' academic performance on a learning-level basis.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Reliance Foundation announces UG, PG, scholarships; read details here

Reliance Foundation announces UG, PG, scholarships; read details here

Delhi University UG, PG, admissions to rely solely on CUET scores from 2023

Delhi University UG, PG, admissions to rely solely on CUET scores from 2023

UGC expects universities from major countries to set up campuses in India in 2023

UGC expects universities from major countries to set up campuses in India in 2023

Haryana: Do class 10, 12 students have winter holidays from January 1? Read details here

Haryana: Do class 10, 12 students have winter holidays from January 1? Read details here

Delhi: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia lauds government school students

Delhi: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia lauds government school students