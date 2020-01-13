Haryana Board releases class 10, 12 exam date sheet 2020; check at bseh.org.in

The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has released the schedule for class 10 and class 12 board examinations on its official website. The students appearing for the examination can check the time table for class 10, and 12 board examinations online at bseh.org.in.

As per the date sheet released by BSEH, the class 10th examination is scheduled to begin from March 4, 2020, and class 12th board exam is scheduled to commence from March 3, 2020. The examination will be held in the afternoon shift, i.e. from 12:30 P.M. to 03:30 P.M, at various centres spread across the state. The class 10th board examination will end on March 27, 2020, and class 12th exam will conclude on March 31, 2020.

Steps to check Haryana class 10, 12 Board Exam 2020 Date Sheet:

Step 1: Visit HBSE's official website, bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on the date sheet link provided on the homepage

Step 3: Download the date sheet

Step 4: Take a print out of the date sheet for further reference