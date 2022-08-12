e-Paper Get App

Haryana Board HBSE releases Class 10, 12 compartment exam result 2022 at bseh.org.in; Here's how to check

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, August 12, 2022, 05:01 PM IST
article-image

The Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) compartment exam results for 2022 are released  by the Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH).The Class 10 and 12 result is available to download on the official website— bseh.org.in.  The 10th and 12th compartment exams were conducted on July 31 all in one day.

The secondary compartment exam for the Haryana Board had a pass percentage of 62.89%, while the senior secondary had a pass percentage of 63.78%. The pass percentage for the one-day open school exam for classes 10 and 12 conducted by the Haryana Board was 70.40% for Class 10 and 67.49% for Class 12. On July 31, the 10th and 12th compartment exams were conducted.

Here's how to check:

  1. Go to the official website of HBSE -- bseh.org.in or results.bseh.org.in

  2. Select class 10th, 12th exam result link.

  3. Enter login credentials including roll number and registration number

  4. Submit and view Class 10, 12 result

  5. Download for further reference.

Read Also
Researchers and teachers demand strong funds for education and scientific research
article-image
HomeEducationHaryana Board HBSE releases Class 10, 12 compartment exam result 2022 at bseh.org.in; Here's how to check

RECENT STORIES

Watch Video: Wrestler The Great Khali gets emotional in front of camera, leaves fans guessing

Watch Video: Wrestler The Great Khali gets emotional in front of camera, leaves fans guessing

Man stabbed to death in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar; murder caught on CCTV

Man stabbed to death in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar; murder caught on CCTV

PM Narendra Modi to host Commonwealth Games 2022 medallists at his residence tomorrow

PM Narendra Modi to host Commonwealth Games 2022 medallists at his residence tomorrow

India’s milkman Varghese Kurian: Know all about the father of White Revolution

India’s milkman Varghese Kurian: Know all about the father of White Revolution

Gujarat: Congress promises farm loan waiver, lower power tariff ahead of polls

Gujarat: Congress promises farm loan waiver, lower power tariff ahead of polls