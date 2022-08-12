Haryana Board HBSE releases Class 10, 12 compartment exam result 2022 at bseh.org.in; Here's how to check

The Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) compartment exam results for 2022 are released by the Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH).The Class 10 and 12 result is available to download on the official website— bseh.org.in. The 10th and 12th compartment exams were conducted on July 31 all in one day.

The secondary compartment exam for the Haryana Board had a pass percentage of 62.89%, while the senior secondary had a pass percentage of 63.78%. The pass percentage for the one-day open school exam for classes 10 and 12 conducted by the Haryana Board was 70.40% for Class 10 and 67.49% for Class 12. On July 31, the 10th and 12th compartment exams were conducted.

Here's how to check:

Go to the official website of HBSE -- bseh.org.in or results.bseh.org.in Select class 10th, 12th exam result link. Enter login credentials including roll number and registration number Submit and view Class 10, 12 result Download for further reference.