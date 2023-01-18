Harvard University's tweet on 'snowflakes' gets trolled on Twitter; here's why

Harvard University students | Twitter/@Harvard

A tweet by Ivy League institute Harvard University has become the butt of a joke among Twitter users who found it to be an ironic presentation of college students in America.

The snow season in the United States has also affected the state of Massachusetts, where Harvard is based.

Harvard, which has a very active Twitter account, used the opportunity to welcome the season by posting a photo of its students walking and conversing while braving the snowfall with the caption, 'Snowflakes on campus.'

Though well-intentioned, the term snowflakes have also attracted a definition for young college, university students across private, elite institutions in America and the west who are easily offended and can't tolerate opposing opinions.

According to Urban Dictionary, the term refers to, "a very sensitive person. Someone who is easily hurt or offended by the statements or actions of others."

The tweet has received hilarious reactions with many pointing out the irony behind the tweet. Here are some of them:

