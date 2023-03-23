 Harvard officially adds caste to its new anti-discrimination policy; rules to be effective from September 1
Though the procedures mentioned in the policy are related to internal complaints submitted by individual members, it does not create any legal obligation on the institute or individual.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 23, 2023, 10:34 PM IST
article-image
Harvard University | harvard.edu

Harvard University has officially added a new provision to its new anti-discrimination policy that prohibits caste discrimination, which will be effective from September 1, 2023.

Apart from caste discrimination, the Ivy League institute has also prohibited any discrimination on the basis of age, race, colour, national origin, sex, genetic information, creed, religion, military status, sexual orientation, political beliefs, etc.

"Claims of discrimination on the basis of sex that fall under Harvard's Title IX Sexual Harassment Policy, Other Sexual Misconduct Policy, and Sexual and Gender-Based Harassment Policy should be pursued under those policies and their accompanying procedures, Claims of discrimination on the basis of disability or failure to accommodate a disability are addressed through the University Disability Resources Grievance Policy", said the official statement by Harvard.

