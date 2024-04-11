Gujarat: Two More Australian Universities Are Set To Open New Campuses In GIFT City

GIFT City | X

Two more Australian universities are gearing up to establish campuses in Gujarat's GIFT City, marking a significant expansion in educational ties between Australia and India.

Educational collaboration in GIFT City

Deakin University and the University of Wollongong from Australia are already set to commence their programmes in GIFT City this June. The addition of two more universities highlights the growing interest in Gujarat as an educational destination.

According to Indian Express reports, discussions during the meeting between Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Australian High Commissioner Philip Green spanned various sectors, including sports, renewable energy, and critical minerals. The focus was on collaboration in renewable energy production, solar rooftop installations, and the development of critical minerals such as lithium for battery storage.

Showcasing Gujarat's potential

Chief Minister Patel showcased Gujarat's potential in solar rooftop and lithium battery storage sectors, expressing a commitment to sustainable energy solutions. He sought insights into the commercial viability of battery storage and discussed Gujarat's innovative power banking system for solar rooftop production.

The meeting also explored opportunities for collaboration in the logistics supply chain, emphasising avenues for Indian and Gujarati businesses to participate. Discussions highlighted Australia's expertise in demand-supply balance and pump storage, offering potential benefits to Gujarat's energy sector.

Chief Minister Patel expressed interest in learning from successful post-Olympics infrastructure models in Sydney and Brisbane, aiming to replicate their success in Ahmedabad. The focus was on smart and sustainable utilisation of infrastructure after the 2036 Olympics bid.

