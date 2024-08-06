Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2024: Register Now For MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS

Representative Image

Gujarat NEET Undergraduate Medical Courses Admission Committee has started the Gujarat NEET UG counselling 2024 registration procedure. Through the provided web link, qualified applicants who passed the NEET UG exams can sign up for the MBBS, BDS, BAMS, and BHMS counselling process. August 13, 2024 is the deadline for students to finish the registration process.

Applicants must first acquire the PIN, which will be texted to students. An SMS with the reference number for payment will be sent to the registered mobile number upon payment submission. Candidates who meet the requirements and received a rank in the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2024 can register for the counselling at medadmgujarat.org and buy an online pin.

Important Dates

Last date for Online PIN purchase - August 13, 2024

Gujarat NEET UG Counselling Registration Last Date - August 13, 2024

Documents Verification and Submission of photocopies of Documents at the Help Center - August 5 to 14, 2024

How to apply?

Students must log in with their NEET 2024 Roll No., Candidate Name as listed on their NEET Mark Sheet, Email Address, Mobile Number, and Captcha Image in order to obtain a PIN.

-Check out the Gujarat NEET counselling website.

-Select the provided registration link.

-Use the provided link to finish the online PIN purchase.

-Finish the online enrolment procedure



Important Documents

Admit card and Scorecard of NEET UG

Marksheet and certificate of Class 10

Marksheet and Certificate of Class 12

Valid ID proof (Issued by the government such as PAN/ AADHAR/ Passport)

Category Certificate (If applicable)

PwD Certificate (If applicable)