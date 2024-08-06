 NEET UG Counselling 2024: Telangana Begins Registration For MBS, BDS Programme; Check Cut Off Here
Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, August 06, 2024, 09:00 AM IST
article-image
NEET UG Counselling 2024: Telangana Begins Registration For MBS, BDS Programme; Check Cut Off Here | Representational Pic

Registration for Telangana NEET UG counselling in 2024 is now open at the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS). Until August 13, 2024, prospective students for the MBBS and BDS programs may submit their applications online at knruhs.telangana.gov.in. The NEET UG 2024 scores—which have distinct cut-off marks for each category—are the basis for this counselling process.

In addition to submitting the required paperwork, such as their caste certificate and NEET rank card, candidates must register on the KNRUHS website and pay any appropriate costs. To be eligible for Telangana medical seats, one must register for the Telangana NEET UG counselling 2024.

Application Fees

The application fees is Rs 3,500 for OC and BC categories and Rs 2,900 for SC and ST categories.

Cut-off Scores:

General category: 162 marks

SC, ST, BC, and PWD candidates: 127 marks

Persons with disabilities: 144 marks

Important Documents

Admit card and Scorecard of NEET UG

Marksheet and certificate of Class 10 

Marksheet and Certificate of Class 12

Valid ID proof (Issued by the government such as PAN/ AADHAR/ Passport)

Category Certificate (If applicable)

PwD Certificate (If applicable)

Important Dates

On August 16, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start the NEET UG 2024 Counselling choice-filling procedure. The choice-locking process for the MCC NEET UG 2024 Counselling will end on August 20, 2024, at 11:55 PM. The responsible authorities will announce the outcome on August 23, even though the seat allocation process is scheduled to start on August 21. The chosen candidates would be able to report to the medical facilities and colleges between August 24 and August 29, 2024, shortly after the NEET Seat Allotment Result is announced. The MCC will launch the NEET UG 2024 Counselling Round 2 registration procedure on September 5th, following the results of the seat allocation.

