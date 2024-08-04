NEET UG 2024 Results: How To Access Your Scorecard On UMANG And DigiLocker?

Public Notice | NTA

NEET UG 2024 Results: The National Testing Agency (NTA) administered the pen and paper version of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) - 2024 on May 5, 2024 (a Sunday), from 2:00 to 05:20 P.M. The test was administered at various sites in 14 cities outside of India and 557 cities within India. On June 23, 2024, a reexamination for 1563 candidates took place. June 30, 2024, was the date of the final announcement.



The Government of India has agreed to upload the NEET (UG) - 2024 candidate data onto the UMANG and DigiLocker platforms in order to aid applicants and address the many complaints surrounding the OMR Answer Sheet.

"To address numerous grievances received regarding the OMR Answer Sheet and to facilitate candidates, it has been decided to upload the candidate data of NEET (UG) - 2024 onto the UMANG and DigiLocker platforms of the Government of India," read the public notice.

How To Download Scorecards?

"Candidates who registered for NEET (UG) 2024 can download their Confirmation Page, NTA Score Card, and the OMR Answer Sheet through these platforms. The Candidates who registered for NEET (UG) - 2024 can now access their Confirmation Page, NTA Score Card, and the scanned image of their OMR Answer Sheet through the UMANG and DigiLocker platforms," the notice added.

Visit UMANG or DigiLocker Platform: Open the UMANG app or DigiLocker website/app.

Login: Use your registered credentials to log in.

Search for NEET (UG) 2024 Documents: Use the search function to find NEET (UG) 2024 related documents.

Access Confirmation Page: Locate and download your Confirmation Page.

Download NTA Score Card: Find and download your NTA Score Card.

Retrieve OMR Answer Sheet: Look for the scanned image of your OMR Answer Sheet and download it.

Verify Documents: Ensure all downloaded documents are correct and complete.

It is recommended that all candidates use the aforementioned platforms to log in and retrieve their documents directly. Candidates' requests and complaints about their OMR Sheets and other relevant documents are addressed and resolved by this measure. The goal of this project is to make it simpler and faster to obtain necessary exam documents. With this move, all requests pertaining to the aforementioned documents will be deemed resolved.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in and https://exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/ for the latest updates regarding the examination