Gujarat NEET 2024 Scam: Five Arrested, ₹2.30 Crore In Cheques Recovered

In Gujarat's Godhra town, five individuals, including a school principal and teacher, have been arrested for allegedly assisting 27 candidates in fraudulently clearing the NEET-UG medical examination.

The arrests, made in Panchmahal district, revealed that the accused charged Rs 10 lakh from each candidate for their illicit services, police informed news agency PTI.

The scheme came to light following a tip-off received by the district collector regarding the involvement of certain individuals at a Godhra school designated as an exam center, according to the FIR registered on May 9.

The arrested include school principal Parshottam Sharma, teacher Tushar Bhatt, middleman Arif Vohra, Vadodara-based education consultant Parsuram Roy, and his associate Vibhor Anand, as confirmed by Superintendent of Police Himanshu Solanki.

The FIR, lodged at Godhra Taluka police station based on the district education officer's complaint, disclosed that Rs 7 lakh in cash was recovered from Bhatt, who was the deputy center superintendent for NEET at the Jay Jalaram School, PTI reported.

Students Paid Rs 10 Lakh for Assistance in Clearing Exam

Education consultant Roy had convinced around 27 students to pay him Rs 10 lakh each for guaranteed assistance in passing the exam.

"During a raid on Roy's office, we found cheques totaling Rs 2.30 crore. The district collector had received a tip-off about Bhatt's planned malpractice during the exam on May 5, enabling officials to prevent any wrongdoing," said Solanki.

According to the PTI report, only three of the 27 students who paid or agreed to pay managed to clear the NEET-UG exam.

Roy had instructed his students to select the Godhra center when filling out their examination forms to facilitate the scheme involving Bhatt, Sharma, and others.

Candidates Told to Skip Difficult Questions

The accused advised the candidates to answer only the questions they knew and leave the rest blank, intending to fill in the correct answers after collecting the exam papers, as noted in the FIR.

"Roy had instructed students to skip tough questions. Bhatt planned to tick the correct answers on their OMR sheets during the 30-minute window allotted to center supervisors for packing the papers. Bhatt intended to use the solved papers typically uploaded online by coaching centers immediately after exams," Solanki told PTI.

On exam day, the district additional collector and the district education officer arrived at the school to interrogate Bhatt.

"Upon inspecting his mobile phone, they discovered a list of 16 candidates, including their names, roll numbers, and exam centers, sent to his WhatsApp by Roy," the FIR stated.