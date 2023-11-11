Gujarat: Anganwadi Department Opens 10,400 Vacancies For Workers And Helpers

Women And Child Development Department in Gujarat has opened up opportunities in the Anganwadi Department, announcing 10,400 vacancies for workers and helpers. Candidates can apply through the official Anganwadi website at e-hrms.gujarat.gov.in, with the application window commencing on November 8 and closing on November 30.

Key Details:

Important Dates: The deadline for submitting applications is November 30.

Educational Qualification: Applicants are required to hold a class 10th matriculation certificate from a recognized board or institution.

Age Limit: Candidates should fall within the age bracket of 18 to 33 years, with exemptions for reserved categories.

Vacancy Details: The positions include 3,421 vacancies for Anganwadi workers and 6,979 for Anganwadi helpers.

How to Apply:

Visit the official website.

Navigate to the Recruitment tab.

Select the online application link for your area.

Complete the registration process.

Log in and fill in the application form accurately.

Upload necessary documents in the prescribed format.

Pay the applicable fee based on caste category.

Submit the application form and download it for future reference.

Selection Process:

Written Test: Candidates undergo a written test, and qualifiers proceed to the next stage.

Document Verification: Aspirants clearing the written test undergo document verification.

Personal Interview: Successful candidates from previous stages are invited for a crucial interview, determining their eligibility for the vacancies.

For detailed information, interested candidates can refer to the official website, e-hrms.gujarat.gov.in.

