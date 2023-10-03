MP: Anganwadi Workers Submit Memorandum In Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 450 Anganwadi workers and sahayika mini workers from across 15 districts of the state took part in a meeting of Anganwadi Karyakarta Sahayika and Mini Karyakarta Sahayika Sangh held here on Monday.

The meeting was attended by Dewas MLA Gayatri Raje Puar, Hatpipliya MLA Manoj Choudhary, MLA representative Durgesh Agrawal, Dharendra Singh Bais, Anganwadi state president Yamini Patil, district president Uma Tiwari and other dignitaries.

During the conference, members of the organisation presented a memorandum to MLA Gayatri Raje Puar and Manoj Singh Choudhary addressed to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan informing them about the injustices faced by them.

In the memorandum, the sangh demanded a maha panchayat of every department to talk about the injustices faced by the Anganwadi workers.

The event was conducted by divisional vice-president Sharmila Thakur and a vote of thanks was proposed by general secretary Ranjana Rana.

Parshuram Vatika dedicated

MLA Gayatri Raje Puar named a garden situated at Ganga Nagar as ‘Parshuram Vatika’ on the demand of members of Brahman Samaj.

Mayor Geeta Durgesh Agrawal said that a grand statue of Lord Parshuram would also be installed on the premises of Parshuram Vatika on Tuesday.

The Brahman community expressed gratitude towards MLA Puar for installing the statue of Lord Parshuram.

