GSET 2024: Admit Card Out; Check key Details

GSET 2024 | Official Website

The admit cards for the 18th Gujarat State Eligibility Test (GSET) 2024 have been made available by Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda. Hall passes are available for download on the official GSET website, www.gujaratset.ac.in, for applicants.

The GSET exam will be place at several locations around Gujarat on December 1st, 2024. Paper I lasts one hour, and Paper II lasts two hours, for a total exam duration of three hours. The time slots for Paper I and Paper II are 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM and 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM, respectively.

How to download?

-Go to www.gujaratset.ac.in, the official GSET website. The "Download the Examination Hall Ticket" section should be located.

-Go to the GSET Assistant Professor 2024 page by clicking on the link.

-Type in your SBI ePay Reference number and order number.

-To view your admit card, click "Open". Before downloading, carefully go over all the information.

Candidates are required to bring the GSET admit card with them to the testing location. It includes details like the candidate's name, roll number, exam date and time, exam centre address, and test-related instructions.

For candidates looking for assistant professor positions in the state's colleges and universities, it acts as an eligibility test.