RRB ALP 2024: Admit Card Released; Check Exam Pattern

RRB ALP 2024 | Official Website

The RRB ALP Admit Card 2024 has been made available by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). This admit card is intended for applicants who plan to sit for the RRB Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) test, which is set for November 25–29, 2024. Originally, RRB advertised 5,696 Assistant Loco Pilot positions. However, due to rising demand from other Zonal Railways, the number of available positions has grown to 18,799.

The RRB ALP exam dates are November 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29, 2024.



How to download?



-Go to www.recruitmentrrb.in, the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB).

-On the homepage, click the Admit Card for Assistant Loco Pilots (ALP) link.

-Click the link on the main page, then enter your login details.

-Candidates' admittance cards will open in a separate window.

-Once downloaded, save it for later use.

Exam pattern

The RRB (Railway Recruitment Board) ALP (Assistant Loco Pilot) exam pattern consists of four stages: First Stage CBT (Computer-Based Test), Second Stage CBT, Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT), and Document Verification. The First Stage CBT is a multiple-choice question (MCQ) exam lasting 60 minutes, comprising 75 questions worth 75 marks, divided into sections on Mathematics (20 questions), General Intelligence and Reasoning (25 questions), General Science (20 questions), and General Awareness (10 questions).

