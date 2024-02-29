GSEB SSC 2024 Exam Hall Tickets Available For Download On Official Website At gseb.org.

Representative Pic | Imagesbazaar

The hall tickets for the GSEB SSC 2024 exam have been made available for download on the official website at gseb.org. by the Gujarat School Examination Board.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has set the dates for the GSEB SSC Exam 2024, which will begin on March 11, 2024, and conclude on March 22, 2024.

It is essential for students to possess the hall ticket provided by the Gujarat board, as it serves as a mandatory requirement for entry into the examination center. Failure to present the hall ticket will result in students being denied the opportunity to take the exam, emphasizing the importance of obtaining it for all candidates.

How to download?

Step 1: Access the Official Board Website

Step 2: Locate the SSC Hall Ticket Download Link

Step 3: Provide School Index Number

Step 4: Enter Registered Contact Information

Step 5: Initiate Login and Receive OTP

Step 6: Download Your Hall Ticket

The hall tickets can be easily acquired by the school administration using the school index number from the official website of the Gujarat Board. Students must personally collect their admit cards from their respective schools.

The hall ticket for the Gujarat board's 10th grade examination in 2024 holds essential information that is important for both students and exam administrators. This information includes specific details about the candidates, such as their name, roll number, and registration number, which ensures accurate identification during the examination.