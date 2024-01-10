Greenlawns High School Installs Air Conditioners In Pre-Primary And Primary Classes

Representative Image |

In a move to enhance the learning environment, Greenlawns High School at Grant Road is gearing up to install air conditioners in the pre-primary and primary classes. The school had already taken a step in this direction in 2023 by installing Air Conditioner's on two floors, each consisting of around 5 classrooms. Now, their focus is on converting the classrooms on the third floor into air-conditioned spaces.

Talking about the initiative, Caroline Vaz, the school's principal, shared, "We started this infrastructure change last year, and it's almost done. We just have two more classrooms left to install air conditioners, and we also plan to renovate the bathrooms."

The school, spanning six floors in total, has opted for a decentralized approach to air conditioning, with each classroom equipped with two individual AC units. The installation is not limited to classrooms alone; air conditioner's have also been installed in the library and computer labs.

Addressing concerns about a potential impact on fees, Principal Caroline Vaz reassured parents and guardians that there would be no alteration in the fee structure despite the added amenities.

Looking ahead, Greenlawns High School is set to make changes in the school infrastructure, with plans to renovate the school's bathrooms scheduled for May 2024.