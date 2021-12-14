Govt school principal from MP booked for taking a bribe of Rs 10,000

Apparently, the principal of a government school in Madhya Pradesh was held on Tuesday for taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a lab assistant of another institution, a Lokayukta police official said.

Rajkumar Yadav, principal of the Sankul Janshiksha Kendra in Limrua, was caught in a trap while taking Rs 10,000 as the first installment after demanding Rs 20,000 from the complainant, with the promise that he would get the latter posted to another school, Lokayukta inspector Ghanshyam Marskole said.

Yadav has been held under the Prevention of Corruption Act, he added.

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 10:36 PM IST