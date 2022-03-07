Govt launches scheme to get out-of-school girls back to education system

The Union government on Monday launched a new scheme called Kanya Shiksha Pravesh Utsav to bring out-of-school girls back to the education system, a senior official said.



Women and Child Development Secretary Indevar Pandey said as of now, only four lakh out-of-school adolescent girls are visiting the anganwadis for nutrition, nutrition education and skilling.



Addressing an event, Pandey said the Kanya Shiksha Pravesh Utsav is being launched by the Women and Child Development Ministry in partnership with the Education Ministry.



Bringing out-of-school girls back to the education system has been the target since the Right to Education Act was promulgated, he said.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 07:06 PM IST