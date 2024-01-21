Government Launches Scholarship Program For 69 Lakh Scheduled Caste Students

Representative pic |

The Department of Social Justice and Empowerment has launched a scholarship program for 69 lakh students from scheduled castes for the academic year 2023–2024.

The program's emphasis on giving financial support to the poorest households is one of its main features; this is in line with the government's goal of empowering marginalized communities through education.

The program, which is a part of the post-matric scholarships program, intends to assist students in going to college.

Required Qualifications

The parents' or guardians' annual income must not exceed ₹ 2.50 lakh in order to be eligible for the scholarships. Students also need to be enrolled in accredited universities or schools that provide a variety of course options.

Beginning with Class 11, all recognized courses are covered by the scholarship program. The relevant state and government/Union Territory authorities will accept and verify the scholarship applications.

Benefits

Students will be covered for mandatory non-refundable fees under the program. Additionally, depending on the course of study, an academic allowance ranging from ₹ 2,500 to ₹ 1,35,000 per year will be given.

Students classified as Divang (specially abled) are eligible for an additional 10% allowance under the scheme.

How to apply?

Students who meet the eligibility requirements must apply for the scholarships through their state portals.

A valid mobile number, Aadhaar number (UID), bank account seeded with Aadhaar, income certificate, and caste certificate are requirements for students.