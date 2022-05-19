Goa board's Class 12 exam results out on May 21

The results of the 12th-grade exams conducted by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHE) will be announced on May 21, a senior functionary said on Thursday.

The board's Higher Secondary School Certificate (12th standard) examinations were conducted in April.

Board Chairman Bhagirath Shetye has said that the results of the HSSC examinations will be declared on Saturday (May 21) at 5 pm, and they will be uploaded on the website www.gbshe.info.

Shetye said the tests were conducted at 18 centres and 72 sub-centeres across the state.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 06:08 PM IST