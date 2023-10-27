 GITAM GAT 2024 Registration Now Open At gitam.edu; Details Inside
GITAM GAT 2024 Registration Now Open At gitam.edu; Details Inside

GITAM University opens registration for 2024 undergraduate and postgraduate programs.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, October 27, 2023, 03:57 PM IST
GITAM University |

Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management (GITAM) has officially commenced the online registration process for their diverse range of undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programs, slated to begin in the year 2024. Candidates can now register for the GITAM admission 2024 by visiting the institution's official website, gitam.edu.

UG and PG Programs

GITAM University is renowned for offering an extensive array of UG and PG programs such as architecture, science, engineering, humanities, law, management, nursing, paramedical, pharmacy, and physiotherapy. These programs are available across the GITAM campuses located in Vishakhapatnam, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru. To kickstart this process, students will need to remit a non-refundable application fee of Rs. 1200.

Guidelines for the applicants

During the registration process, applicants are expected to fill various academic particulars, including their current field of study, the name of their school, and the subjects they are currently studying. Furthermore, candidates are required to specify their preferred GITAM campus, the year of their anticipated graduation or completion of Class 12, as well as the eligible disciplines and programs of interest. Additionally, candidates must upload a passport-sized photo (35 mm X 45 mm) in JPEG or JPG format, with the image size not exceeding 1 MB.

Once candidates have selected their preferred programs, the system will provide them with their application number, program name, and application status. An option to delete any unwanted program choices is also made available.

To apply for GITAM GAT 2024, follow these simple steps:

1. Visit the official website at gitam.edu.
2. Click on the "Admission" section, and then choose between UG or PG programs.
3. In the subsequent tab, click on "Apply."
4. Register and input the required personal information and other necessary details.
5. Make sure to complete all fields marked with an asterisk (*) as they are mandatory.
6. Carefully read the instructions for each field before proceeding.
7. After successful registration, log in using your credentials to complete the application form.
8. Make the requisite fee payment and don't forget to download the form for future reference.

article-image
