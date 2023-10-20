Ghaziabad: ABES College Professor Removes Student From Stage For Chanting Jai Shri Ram During Cultural Fest (Watch)

Screengrab

A professor in a Ghaziabad's ABES College told a student to leave the stage after he chanted 'Jai Shree Ram'. A video of the incident went viral on social media, triggering a debate whether such slogans should be made at educational institutions.

The incident happened when a few students in the audience chanted 'Jai Shree Ram'. In response, the student who was on the stage, took the mic and said 'Jai Shree Ram'. Following this, the entire hall erupted with the chant.

However, the professor told the student on the stage that he should not have said sloganeered since it was a cultural programme at the college. She also told him to leave the stage.

Watch the video below:

A student from ABES college (Ghaziabad) was expelled from stage by a professor for saying Jai Shri Ram before performance; Video goes viral pic.twitter.com/TtC3q3N4eS — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) October 20, 2023

A second video showed that another professor explaining the audience students to not engage in sloganeering at a cultural fest as everyone was there to have a good time.

"We all are here for some cultural event and for some good time, so why there is slogans of Jai Shree Ram, There is no logic to it," she said, adding, "These programmes can only be successful when you are disciplined."

According to her chanting Jai Shree Ram is ‘bekaar ki baatein’



She must be fired @ABESEC032 with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/NAD1DjmE4Y — BALA (@erbmjha) October 20, 2023

Heavy security deployed outside college

After the videos went viral on social media, heavy security was deployed ABES College. Several police officers and police vans were seen outside the gate of the college.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Not the first time students raised slogans at educational institutions

This is not the first time when a student was reprimanded for chanting religious slogans in educational institution. In January, the Aligarh Muslim University suspended a student for chanting 'Allahu Akbar' near a flagpole with the tricolour on Republic Day outside the varsity campus.

After the student's video went viral, the university took notice of the issue, suspended the student and formed a three-member committee to investigate the matter.

"We have taken the note of the incident. We certainly do not encourage this type of incident and that's why we have taken strong action and suspended the student pending an enquiry. A three member committee has been set up for further enquiry. This is first such incident and we appeal to the students to not indulge in such activities that can dent the university's image," Professor Wasim Ali, proctor of AMU said at the time.

In September, students of Dada Patil College in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district were rebuked for chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Read Also Ghaziabad Management College Displays Incorrect Map Of India In Their Convocation Magazine Due To...

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)