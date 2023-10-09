IMT Ghaziabad Displays Incorrect Map Of India In Their Convocation Magazine

IMT Ghaziabad Displays Incorrect Map Of India |

A controversy erupted after the Institute of Management Technology (IMT), Ghaziabad displayed an incorrect map of the country in their convocation magazine. According to an Instagram post shared by the handle @mbasocial, the magazine showed incorrect map of India. The post further says that it is a blunder made by the institute, "I'm pretty sure it wasn't intentional, but a few alums are upset", reads the caption.

IMT Ghaziabad on October 8 hosted a convocation ceremony for its PGDM Batch, PGDM Part Time batch and PGDM ExP Batch of 2023.

A post by the Institute on X says, "IMT Ghaziabad’s graduating class of 2023 was awarded their prestigious degrees. Alumni were jubilant to come together once again, parents were filled with pride and faculty was revered."

Recently the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Management Institute. The partnership aims to foster and cultivate a football culture in India. Under the MoU, the two entities will collaborate on research initiatives and jointly recommend and execute strategies to enhance football awareness and knowledge in the country. Additionally, this alliance will focus on various facets of football development within India, the release stated.

(Free Press Journal has not verified the fact regarding incorrect map with the institute)

