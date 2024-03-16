 GATE Result 2024 Declared At gate2024.iisc.ac.in
GATE Result 2024 Declared At gate2024.iisc.ac.in

Check out the official GATE 2024 results declared by IISc Bangalore. Access your scorecard and rank secured in the exam.

Siksha MUpdated: Saturday, March 16, 2024, 06:13 PM IST
article-image
Unsplash | Representational Image

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has officially announced the results for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024. This eagerly awaited announcement brings relief and excitement to the thousands of candidates who appeared for the prestigious entrance exam. The GATE 2024 results are accessible on the official website, goaps.iisc.ac.in.

Key Details:

Exam Details:

February 3, 4, 10, and 11

Exam Time:

Session 1: 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Session 2: 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

The question paper consisted of 65 questions.

How to Check Results:

Visit the official website, goaps.iisc.ac.in.

Input your GATE 2024 enrollment ID or email ID along with the password.

After logging in, click on the 'View Result' tab.

The GATE 2024 result PDF will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and make sure to take a printout for future reference.

Scorecard Details:

The GATE 2024 scorecard will contain essential information such as the candidate’s name, scores obtained, and the rank secured in the examination. Candidates can access their scorecards from March 23 to 31.

article-image

With the results now out, candidates can proceed with their future academic and career plans. Congratulations to all the successful candidates!

