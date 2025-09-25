 GATE 2026 Exam Dates To Be Revised To Avoid Clash With UPSC ESE
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will revise the GATE 2026 exam schedule to avoid a clash with the UPSC ESE prelims on February 8, 2026. Revised dates will be published soon on the official website. Meanwhile, the registration deadline has been extended till October 9, 2025, with late fee submission.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 05:03 PM IST
GATE 2026 Exam | Official Website

IIT Guwahati, India, has issued a notice that the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026, originally scheduled on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, will be rescheduled to prevent overlaps with UPSC examinations.

Why the Reschedule?

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced its Engineering Services Examination (ESE) prelims on February 8, 2026. To avoid a conflict, IIT Guwahati assured that GATE papers in Civil, Electronics, Electrical, Geomatics, Geology, Instrumentation, Mechanical, and Production & Industrial Engineering will not take place on the given date. The new exam schedule will be released shortly at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

"GATE 2026 committee is aware of potential schedule clash between GATE 2026 and UPSC ESE 2026 on February 8, 2026 (as per the Annual Calendar released by UPSC). Hence, while scheduling the GATE 2026 Test Papers, it will be ensured that the GATE papers (CE, EC, EE, GE, GG, IN, ME, PI) are not scheduled on February 8, 2026," reads the notification.

Extended Registration Window

IIT Guwahati has also extended the deadline for GATE 2026 registration. The candidates can now apply without a late fee up to September 28, 2025, whereas the application period with late fees will end on October 9, 2025. It was previously September 25 and October 6, respectively.

Exam Pattern and Result Date

GATE 2026 will take place in two sessions daily, 9:30 am to 12:30 pm (morning) and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm (afternoon). The results are likely to be announced on March 19, 2026.

What It Means for Candidates

The move assures that those who are appearing for both UPSC ESE and GATE will not face scheduling conflicts. Furthermore, the longer registration window provides the candidate with more time to fill out their forms within the deadline.

