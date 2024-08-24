GATE 2025 Registration To Now Begin From August 28; Check Full Schedule Here | Representative Image

The registration process for Gate 2025 has been postponed by the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee. The August 24, 2025, start date for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering registration has been rescheduled to August 28, 2024. The GATE 2025 registration window without late fees concludes on September 26, 2024.

Interested candidates can register for the GATE 2025 exam at gate2025.iitr.ac.in, the official website. October 7 is the last day to complete the GATE 2025 final registration process with a late charge.

GATE 2025

The GATE 2025 exam is scheduled to take place in two sessions on February 1, 2, 15, and 16 at various exam venues around the nation. The GATE 2025 exam will be administered in two shifts: from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Application Fees



For candidates in the female, SC, ST, and PwD categories, the application cost is ₹900 for a regular term and ₹1400 for an extended period. The application cost for other candidates is ₹2300 for an extended term and ₹1800 for a regular time.

How to apply?

-Go to gate2025.iitr.ac.in, the IIT GATE official website.

-On the main page, click the registration link for GATE 2025.

-After entering your registration information, click "Submit."

-Complete the application and send in the required fees.

-To download the confirmation page, click the submit button.

-For future reference, keep a physical copy of the same.

Important Dates

Registration: August 28, 2024

Registration deadline without late fee: September 26, 2024

Registration deadline with late fee: October 7, 2024

Deadline for change of category, paper, examination city, adding a new test paper, and personal details: November 6, 2024

GATE 2025 Admit Card: January 2, 2025

Exam Dates: February 1, 2, 15, 16, 2025

Result Date: March 19, 2025

Scorecard: March 28 to May 28, 2025